Iowa Supreme Court to issue abortion ruling Friday
The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on Friday that will determine the future of abortion access in the state.
State of play: Friday's ruling centers on the state's appeal against a lower court decision in 2020 that struck down a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for people in Iowa seeking abortions, IPR reports.
- The legislature passed the waiting period law in 2020 despite a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that determined the right to seek abortions were protected under the state's Constitution.
- Since the 2018 ruling, Iowa lawmakers have faced more difficulties trying to restrict abortions in the state.
Yes, but: The make-up of the Iowa Supreme Court has significantly changed since then.
- Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed four of the seven justices during her tenure.
What they're saying: Anti-abortion activists are hoping the Iowa Supreme Court not only overturns the ruling on the 24-hour waiting period, but goes a step further and reverses the 2018 decision, the Register reports.
The bottom line: If the 2018 decision is reversed and Roe v. Wade is overturned at the federal level, Iowa's Republican-dominated Legislature could more easily pass abortion restrictions in the state.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.