Iowa town will revise plan to halt Ankeny encroachment
Alleman will drop a 6-acre parcel from its annexation proposal to resolve concerns Polk County supervisors raised last week, Mayor Bob Kramme tells Axios.
Why it matters: Supervisors said they would reconsider the small city's plans to expand its territory after rejecting a request to support the proposal last week if the proposal is modified.
- If supervisors back the plan, it could strengthen Alleman's case before Iowa's City Development Board.
Catch up fast: Kramme told Axios that annexing nearly 1,970 acres of unincorporated land would protect the town of about 450 people from Ankeny's rapid expansion.
- Alleman's plan includes some of the same areas that would be annexed under a competing request that goes before the Ankeny City Council Monday.
- Both plans are vying for the support of local governments to help strengthen their cases before the CDB.
Zoom in: The parcel Alleman is eliminating from its proposal covers an area near Northwest 54th Street and Irvinedale Drive. The land doesn't overlap with Ankeny's plan.
- Supervisors had raised concerns that the parcel creates a disconnected "island" of land, which isn't allowed under state law.
What's ahead: Alleman's plan will be reconsidered by supervisors in coming weeks, Supervisor Bob Brownell told Axios.
