Saucy Questions: Kelly Foss talks farmers market favorites

We're back with our second edition of "Saucy Questions," a new feature where we ask all our most pressing and... cheeky questions. In today's saucy seat: Kelly Foss.

State of play: Foss served as director of Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market for 23 years, helping it gain recognition as one of the best in the nation.

She's now directing the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, as of last month.

⛔️ Q: Which vendor treated you so badly that you left? We want names.

A: "Ha! I have stories — a few 'saucier' than others — but never a moment that didn't end with a handshake and a hug."

👩‍🌾 Q: OK, so why did you leave?

A: "I'll be part of shaping the next generation of ag professionals (and potential future market farmers and food makers) across Iowa.

Plus: It will be sweet to sleep past 4am on Saturday mornings."

💩 Q: Have you ever stepped on dog doo at the market?

A: "No, but I once saw a dog pee on a patron's foot. In the dog's defense she was standing next to a pole and he just had bad aim."

🌶 Q: What's your favorite farmer's market food?

A: "Shishito peppers from pros like Kat's Garden and Grade A Gardens.

A pan of blistered shishitos with a squeeze of lime and a dash of salt makes a delish garnish for your 'saucy' bloody mary fix!"

Reminder: Saturday is opening day of the 2022 farmers market.