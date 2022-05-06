6 hours ago - Things to Do

Saucy Questions: Kelly Foss talks farmers market favorites

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Kelly Foss.
Kelly's Foss's favorite sauce is the bottomless Saturday morning bloody Mary's from Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing Company. Photo courtesy of Keely Rosenberg

We're back with our second edition of "Saucy Questions," a new feature where we ask all our most pressing and... cheeky questions. In today's saucy seat: Kelly Foss.

State of play: Foss served as director of Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market for 23 years, helping it gain recognition as one of the best in the nation.

⛔️ Q: Which vendor treated you so badly that you left? We want names.

A: "Ha! I have stories — a few 'saucier' than others — but never a moment that didn't end with a handshake and a hug."

👩‍🌾 Q: OK, so why did you leave?

A: "I'll be part of shaping the next generation of ag professionals (and potential future market farmers and food makers) across Iowa.

  • Plus: It will be sweet to sleep past 4am on Saturday mornings."

💩 Q: Have you ever stepped on dog doo at the market?

A: "No, but I once saw a dog pee on a patron's foot. In the dog's defense she was standing next to a pole and he just had bad aim."

🌶 Q: What's your favorite farmer's market food?

A: "Shishito peppers from pros like Kat's Garden and Grade A Gardens.

  • A pan of blistered shishitos with a squeeze of lime and a dash of salt makes a delish garnish for your 'saucy' bloody mary fix!"

Reminder: Saturday is opening day of the 2022 farmers market.

  • 7am-noon along Court Avenue between Water and 5th streets.
