Saucy Questions: Kelly Foss talks farmers market favorites
We're back with our second edition of "Saucy Questions," a new feature where we ask all our most pressing and... cheeky questions. In today's saucy seat: Kelly Foss.
State of play: Foss served as director of Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market for 23 years, helping it gain recognition as one of the best in the nation.
- She's now directing the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, as of last month.
⛔️ Q: Which vendor treated you so badly that you left? We want names.
A: "Ha! I have stories — a few 'saucier' than others — but never a moment that didn't end with a handshake and a hug."
👩🌾 Q: OK, so why did you leave?
A: "I'll be part of shaping the next generation of ag professionals (and potential future market farmers and food makers) across Iowa.
- Plus: It will be sweet to sleep past 4am on Saturday mornings."
💩 Q: Have you ever stepped on dog doo at the market?
A: "No, but I once saw a dog pee on a patron's foot. In the dog's defense she was standing next to a pole and he just had bad aim."
🌶 Q: What's your favorite farmer's market food?
A: "Shishito peppers from pros like Kat's Garden and Grade A Gardens.
- A pan of blistered shishitos with a squeeze of lime and a dash of salt makes a delish garnish for your 'saucy' bloody mary fix!"
Reminder: Saturday is opening day of the 2022 farmers market.
- 7am-noon along Court Avenue between Water and 5th streets.
