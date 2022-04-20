Saucy Questions with Bubba's Chris Diebel

Attention to everyone who has ever wanted to ask something weird: We're launching an Axios Des Moines series just for you.

Got some "Saucy Questions" for one of our community members? Email us.

Meet our inaugural saucy source: Chris Diebel, the managing partner of Bubba, a Southern cuisine restaurant in downtown Des Moines.

He moved to Des Moines from Texas in 1993 and opened Bubba in 2016.

Question: Southern restaurant Tupelo Honey opened in the city last month. That's gotta shake your chicken and waffles. If you were to meet with Mr. and Mrs. Honey would you:

(A) Show them some sweet Southern hospitality or...

(B) Tell them this town ain't big enough for the two of us?

🧇 Answer: A. "Stephen Frabitore, Tupelo CEO, and corporate chef Eric Gabrynowicz set up a meeting with me when they were in town for the opening. Both are great guys.

It's fun to see the country embrace the food I grew up loving. There's room for a few more dishes at the party, even if there is overlap."

Question: You're a snazzy dresser. Would you say your fashion is more Jake Gyllenhaal or Harry Styles?

Answer: "It can't be Harry. No one wants to see me in a feather boa and bell-bottoms."

Question: You ran for Des Moines City Council almost a decade ago. Now that you've had time to reflect, what should Mayor Frank Cownie do with all that silver fox hair?

Answer: "All eyes should be on affordable workforce housing."