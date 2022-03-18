55 mins ago - Food and Drink

First bite: Des Moines' new Tupelo Honey

Jason Clayworth
A photo of chicken and waffles.
Sriracha honey fried chicken and waffles. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Tupelo Honey opened its first Iowa restaurant this week, bringing made-from-scratch Southern comfort food to Des Moines.

State of play: The North Carolina-based chain had planned to open the restaurant back in summer 2020, but the pandemic delayed the process for two years.

  • Luckily, that's given time for buzz behind executive chef and four-time James Beard Award finalist Eric Gabrynowicz's chain to build in the area.

Thought bubble: I tried the sriracha honey fried chicken and waffles ($15.95).

  • Very tasty. The spice paired well with the honey and syrup.

Open: Mon.-Thurs., 11am-9pm; Fri., 11am-10pm; Sat., 10am-10pm; Sun., 10am-9pm.

  • Happy hours are weekdays from 3-6pm; Sunday brunch is offered until 4pm.

📍 Find it: In the Miesblock building, 665 Grand Ave, DSM

  • Park on the street or the nearest ramp at 701 Grand Ave.
