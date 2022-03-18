First bite: Des Moines' new Tupelo Honey
Tupelo Honey opened its first Iowa restaurant this week, bringing made-from-scratch Southern comfort food to Des Moines.
State of play: The North Carolina-based chain had planned to open the restaurant back in summer 2020, but the pandemic delayed the process for two years.
- Luckily, that's given time for buzz behind executive chef and four-time James Beard Award finalist Eric Gabrynowicz's chain to build in the area.
Thought bubble: I tried the sriracha honey fried chicken and waffles ($15.95).
- Very tasty. The spice paired well with the honey and syrup.
⏰ Open: Mon.-Thurs., 11am-9pm; Fri., 11am-10pm; Sat., 10am-10pm; Sun., 10am-9pm.
- Happy hours are weekdays from 3-6pm; Sunday brunch is offered until 4pm.
📍 Find it: In the Miesblock building, 665 Grand Ave, DSM
- Park on the street or the nearest ramp at 701 Grand Ave.
