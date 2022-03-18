First bite: Des Moines' new Tupelo Honey

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tupelo Honey opened its first Iowa restaurant this week, bringing made-from-scratch Southern comfort food to Des Moines.

State of play: The North Carolina-based chain had planned to open the restaurant back in summer 2020, but the pandemic delayed the process for two years.

Luckily, that's given time for buzz behind executive chef and four-time James Beard Award finalist Eric Gabrynowicz's chain to build in the area.

Thought bubble: I tried the sriracha honey fried chicken and waffles ($15.95).

Very tasty. The spice paired well with the honey and syrup.

⏰ Open: Mon.-Thurs., 11am-9pm; Fri., 11am-10pm; Sat., 10am-10pm; Sun., 10am-9pm.

Happy hours are weekdays from 3-6pm; Sunday brunch is offered until 4pm.

📍 Find it: In the Miesblock building, 665 Grand Ave, DSM