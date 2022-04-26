Dew Tour returning to Des Moines
Well, call us Dew Moines. Our capital city will host the Dew Tour once again at the Lauridsen Skatepark.
Why it matters: It was up in the air if Des Moines would host the competition for a second year, but the commitment cements the city's growing prominence in the skating world.
State of play: This year's Dew Tour is a finals-only competition featuring men's and women's individual street and park skate, as well as adaptive competitions.
- Expect to see some of the country's top skaters competing in the event, as well as Olympians.
- The free event is over two days, July 29-30.
What's new: There is no attendance limit this year, meaning anyone can go and watch.
- The event will also have more amenities, like food trucks, athlete meet-and-greets and public skate spots.
The intrigue: The Lauridsen Skatepark is a big draw for the Dew Tour, especially since there isn't any build-up or tear-down needed, said Courtney Gresik of the Dew Tour.
👀 But the real intrigue: Iowa is a "key market" for the Mountain Dew brand, Gresik said.
- When the company visited Iowa to discuss operations last year, they saw that some people were drinking Mountain Dew rather than coffee. (There's a reason we're one of the only places with Hard Mountain Dew.)
- "I don't think I've seen so many Mountain Dew cans in hands," Gresik said.
The bottom line: Beyond the Dew Tour, the last year has been a busy one for the Lauridsen Skatepark as the metro's skating scene grows.
- Stop by on a weekend afternoon and that place is packed. (Watch your toes.)
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.