Dew Tour returning to Des Moines

Well, call us Dew Moines. Our capital city will host the Dew Tour once again at the Lauridsen Skatepark.

Why it matters: It was up in the air if Des Moines would host the competition for a second year, but the commitment cements the city's growing prominence in the skating world.

State of play: This year's Dew Tour is a finals-only competition featuring men's and women's individual street and park skate, as well as adaptive competitions.

Expect to see some of the country's top skaters competing in the event, as well as Olympians.

The free event is over two days, July 29-30.

What's new: There is no attendance limit this year, meaning anyone can go and watch.

The event will also have more amenities, like food trucks, athlete meet-and-greets and public skate spots.

The intrigue: The Lauridsen Skatepark is a big draw for the Dew Tour, especially since there isn't any build-up or tear-down needed, said Courtney Gresik of the Dew Tour.

👀 But the real intrigue: Iowa is a "key market" for the Mountain Dew brand, Gresik said.

When the company visited Iowa to discuss operations last year, they saw that some people were drinking Mountain Dew rather than coffee. (There's a reason we're one of the only places with Hard Mountain Dew.)

"I don't think I've seen so many Mountain Dew cans in hands," Gresik said.

The bottom line: Beyond the Dew Tour, the last year has been a busy one for the Lauridsen Skatepark as the metro's skating scene grows.