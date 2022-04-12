New clinic opens in Des Moines to treat long COVID

The Iowa Heart Center has opened a Des Moines clinic to treat the long-term effects of COVID-19 as concerns grow that a wave of early onset chronic illnesses looms for those who've contracted the virus.

Why it matters: Scientists don't yet fully understand COVID's impact on quality of life for the hundreds of millions of people who've been infected around the world.

Monitoring and holistic health management may allow for early detection and prevent long-term systemic damage, according to a study published in last month's Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

State of play: Long COVID-19 generally describes health problems that persist for months in those who have been infected by the virus.

Growing research suggests that even people who initially suffered from mild COVID symptoms face increased risks of developing ailments like heart and lung disease.

The CDC has recommended closely monitoring the organ functionality of people who've had COVID.

By the numbers: Nearly 81 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the U.S., where more than 980,000 deaths are attributed to the virus, according to the New York Times.

Long COVID could affect as many as 23 million Americans and push 1 million people out of work, according to estimates the U.S. Government Accountability Office published in March.

The big picture: There are hundreds of post-COVID clinics but no standard for the treatment they provide, Bloomberg Law reports.

President Joe Biden last week announced plans to ramp up research on how to prevent, detect and treat long COVID.

How it works: Ambrose Munro, a physician at the new Long COVID Clinic in Des Moines, told Axios that a team of up to five metro medical providers who focus on long COVID care have partnered with the Iowa Heart Center to help treat heart ailments linked with the virus.

The center also assesses and helps people find treatment for other symptoms like fatigue and brain fog.

The effort aims to better coordinate services and expertise on long-term COVID treatment in the area, Munro said.

What they're saying: Tom Benzoni, a longtime ER physician in Des Moines, told Axios he's seen fewer people seeking treatment in recent months for new infections, and more for long COVID symptoms.