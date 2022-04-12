New clinic opens in Des Moines to treat long COVID
The Iowa Heart Center has opened a Des Moines clinic to treat the long-term effects of COVID-19 as concerns grow that a wave of early onset chronic illnesses looms for those who've contracted the virus.
Why it matters: Scientists don't yet fully understand COVID's impact on quality of life for the hundreds of millions of people who've been infected around the world.
- Monitoring and holistic health management may allow for early detection and prevent long-term systemic damage, according to a study published in last month's Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
State of play: Long COVID-19 generally describes health problems that persist for months in those who have been infected by the virus.
- Growing research suggests that even people who initially suffered from mild COVID symptoms face increased risks of developing ailments like heart and lung disease.
- The CDC has recommended closely monitoring the organ functionality of people who've had COVID.
By the numbers: Nearly 81 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the U.S., where more than 980,000 deaths are attributed to the virus, according to the New York Times.
- Long COVID could affect as many as 23 million Americans and push 1 million people out of work, according to estimates the U.S. Government Accountability Office published in March.
The big picture: There are hundreds of post-COVID clinics but no standard for the treatment they provide, Bloomberg Law reports.
- President Joe Biden last week announced plans to ramp up research on how to prevent, detect and treat long COVID.
How it works: Ambrose Munro, a physician at the new Long COVID Clinic in Des Moines, told Axios that a team of up to five metro medical providers who focus on long COVID care have partnered with the Iowa Heart Center to help treat heart ailments linked with the virus.
- The center also assesses and helps people find treatment for other symptoms like fatigue and brain fog.
- The effort aims to better coordinate services and expertise on long-term COVID treatment in the area, Munro said.
What they're saying: Tom Benzoni, a longtime ER physician in Des Moines, told Axios he's seen fewer people seeking treatment in recent months for new infections, and more for long COVID symptoms.
- Benzoni expects chronic illnesses more commonly seen among older populations to increase among young people in the coming years.
