Axios to compete in Red Bull Soapbox Race in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
Our cool soapbox design that's inspired by old school newsstands. Drawing: Al Lucca/Axios
Axios has just learned that we were accepted to compete in the June 18 Red Bull Soapbox Race in Des Moines!

Why it matters: 'Cause it's fun.

  • Plus: It's going to be a big bash and you can be part of the excitement. At least 25,000 people are expected to attend the race, which is promoted as "the world's wildest downhill" competition.

Details: Up to 50 teams will build and race soapbox cars on a track that will run along East Walnut Street, downhill from the Capitol.

What's next: More details, such as race start times and the schematics of each team's vehicle, will be released in coming weeks.

