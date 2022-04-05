Axios to compete in Red Bull Soapbox Race in Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Axios has just learned that we were accepted to compete in the June 18 Red Bull Soapbox Race in Des Moines!

Why it matters: 'Cause it's fun.

Plus: It's going to be a big bash and you can be part of the excitement. At least 25,000 people are expected to attend the race, which is promoted as "the world's wildest downhill" competition.

Details: Up to 50 teams will build and race soapbox cars on a track that will run along East Walnut Street, downhill from the Capitol.

The cars won't have motors but they must have brakes. That's good for Axios Des Moines reporter Linh Ta, because we're putting her behind the wheel.

What's next: More details, such as race start times and the schematics of each team's vehicle, will be released in coming weeks.