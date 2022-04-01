Polk County closes its COVID-19 testing drive-thru site

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Polk County Emergency Management; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Polk County's COVID testing drive-thru permanently closed Thursday due to low community transmission rates and the availability of at-home tests.

State of play: The River Place site launched in January when the Omicron surge was in full force.

Only one person used the service on Sunday.

What they're saying: The site could reopen if pandemic conditions change, county officials posted in a public notice about the site's closure.

Of note: Tests can be picked up at the Polk County Health Department or ordered for free.