Polk County closes its COVID-19 testing drive-thru site
Polk County's COVID testing drive-thru permanently closed Thursday due to low community transmission rates and the availability of at-home tests.
State of play: The River Place site launched in January when the Omicron surge was in full force.
- Only one person used the service on Sunday.
What they're saying: The site could reopen if pandemic conditions change, county officials posted in a public notice about the site's closure.
Of note: Tests can be picked up at the Polk County Health Department or ordered for free.
- Local in-store and take-home tests are also available.
