Billboards raise awareness on Transgender Day of Visibility

A "Protect Trans Youth" digital billboard launched near 2nd and Court avenues in Des Moines this week to coincide with Thursday's Transgender Day of Visibility.

Similar billboards are up in Florida, Tennessee, Idaho and Texas.

The campaign aims to speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country, sponsor FOLX Health said in a news release.