Billboards raise awareness on Transgender Day of Visibility
A "Protect Trans Youth" digital billboard launched near 2nd and Court avenues in Des Moines this week to coincide with Thursday's Transgender Day of Visibility.
- Similar billboards are up in Florida, Tennessee, Idaho and Texas.
The campaign aims to speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country, sponsor FOLX Health said in a news release.
