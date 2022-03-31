1 hour ago - News

Billboards raise awareness on Transgender Day of Visibility

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a "Protect Trans Youth" billboard in Des Moines.
Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A "Protect Trans Youth" digital billboard launched near 2nd and Court avenues in Des Moines this week to coincide with Thursday's Transgender Day of Visibility.

  • Similar billboards are up in Florida, Tennessee, Idaho and Texas.

The campaign aims to speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country, sponsor FOLX Health said in a news release.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more