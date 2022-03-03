Gov. Reynolds signs Iowa bill banning trans girls from women's sports

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill prohibiting trans girls from playing in K-12 and collegiate sports that align with their gender identity — adding Iowa to a growing list of conservative states focused on transgender athletes.

Why it matters: The bill takes effect immediately, meaning trans girls who were allowed to play with their school teams just yesterday — now are not.

State of play: Reynolds signed the bill inside the State Capitol's rotunda, in front of a group of student athletes who rallied on the conservative slogan, #SaveGirlsSports.

What they're saying: "Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity and it's completely unfair," Reynolds said, prior to the signing.

She highlighted Ainsley Erzen, a Carlisle track athlete who's become an outspoken conservative figure in Iowa's debate.

Conservatives have argued that biological differences make it unfair for cisgender women and girls to compete against trans athletes who were assigned male at birth.

But several states, including Arkansas and West Virginia, have been unable to provide evidence of trans athletes having an advantage in competitions.

There were no equity problems that arose when trans girls were freely allowed to play sports in Iowa, said Becky Smith, executive director of LGBTQ youth advocacy group Iowa Safe Schools, in a statement.

The bill was borne purely out of political motivation, Smith said.

"The passage of this bill will directly result in increased suicidality, disparate mental health outcomes, and further isolation of trans children," Smith said.

What's next: The bill will likely become entangled in legal complications.