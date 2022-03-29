Iowa's caucus future gets murkier
Members of the Democratic National Committee voiced support Monday for 2024 presidential nominating procedures under review that could dislodge Iowa from its five-decades status as the caucus starting point.
Why it matters: The road to the presidency may be rerouted. The drafted criteria would put Iowa's financial advantage and political influence in jeopardy.
Driving the news: The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee met for the first time Monday since the draft was circulated last week.
State of play: Under the proposal, the party would set the 2024 presidential nominating calendar based on factors such as diversity, competitiveness in the general election and the ability to administer a fair process.
- The outcome is months away, but members made clear Monday that changes are in sight to better represent voters and improve the party's chances of winning.
What they're saying: RBC member Leah Daughtry, the former CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee, said that changing electorate necessitates the review because Democrats "cannot be stuck in a 50-year-old calendar" when trying to win modern elections.
Yes, but: The goal must be to produce the strongest presidential nominee, Scott Brennan, a former Iowa Democratic Party chairperson and RBC member said in Monday's meeting.
- The proposal could front-load the process with larger states and create a gate that only well-established candidates could pass, warned RBC member David McDonald, of Washington state.
The other side: Iowa Republicans are backing state Democrats in their caucus retention efforts.
- Iowa GOP chairperson Jeff Kaufmann told Fox News last week that if the DNC "gives up on Iowa, this is literally the middle finger at rural America."
What's next: The RBC is expected to vote on the proposal at its next meeting in mid-April.
- If approved, states that wish to go first in the presidential nominating process will present to the committee.
- The full DNC would likely make a calendar determination in August or September.
Of note: Former Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price told Axios last year that Iowa's first-caucus status was a target for those who have wanted to butt ahead in the process long before the state's botched 2020 event.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.