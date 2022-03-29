Iowa's caucus future gets murkier

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Members of the Democratic National Committee voiced support Monday for 2024 presidential nominating procedures under review that could dislodge Iowa from its five-decades status as the caucus starting point.

Why it matters: The road to the presidency may be rerouted. The drafted criteria would put Iowa's financial advantage and political influence in jeopardy.

Driving the news: The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee met for the first time Monday since the draft was circulated last week.

State of play: Under the proposal, the party would set the 2024 presidential nominating calendar based on factors such as diversity, competitiveness in the general election and the ability to administer a fair process.

The outcome is months away, but members made clear Monday that changes are in sight to better represent voters and improve the party's chances of winning.

What they're saying: RBC member Leah Daughtry, the former CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee, said that changing electorate necessitates the review because Democrats "cannot be stuck in a 50-year-old calendar" when trying to win modern elections.

Yes, but: The goal must be to produce the strongest presidential nominee, Scott Brennan, a former Iowa Democratic Party chairperson and RBC member said in Monday's meeting.

The proposal could front-load the process with larger states and create a gate that only well-established candidates could pass, warned RBC member David McDonald, of Washington state.

The other side: Iowa Republicans are backing state Democrats in their caucus retention efforts.

Iowa GOP chairperson Jeff Kaufmann told Fox News last week that if the DNC "gives up on Iowa, this is literally the middle finger at rural America."

What's next: The RBC is expected to vote on the proposal at its next meeting in mid-April.

If approved, states that wish to go first in the presidential nominating process will present to the committee.

The full DNC would likely make a calendar determination in August or September.

Of note: Former Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price told Axios last year that Iowa's first-caucus status was a target for those who have wanted to butt ahead in the process long before the state's botched 2020 event.