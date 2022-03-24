Iowa caucuses' first-in-nation status at risk

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Iowa is again fighting to retain its first-in-nation Democratic caucuses.

But this year's argument is a harder sell thanks to the hiccups of 2020, longtime caucus advisor Jeff Link and former Iowa Democratic Party chairperson Scott Brennan told Axios Wednesday.

Why it matters: Hosting the first caucuses leverages political influence and is an economic boon for the state.

The 2020 caucuses generated more than $11 million for the metro, according to estimates from Catch Des Moines.

Driving the news: National Democratic Party officials this week circulated a draft proposal that would set the 2024 nominating calendar based on factors that would likely exclude Iowa, the Washington Post reports.

Diversity, competitiveness in the general election and the ability to administer a fair process are the criteria.

By the numbers: Iowa is the sixth-least diverse state in the nation, according to 2020 census data.

It leans more Republican, with GOP voters holding the plurality of active voter registrations, according to data from the Iowa Secretary of State.

Flashback: Iowa's caucus status has always had a questionable legitimacy that it has successfully defended for decades.

Iowa caucus debacles have occurred in both parties: Republicans in 2012 and Democrats in 2020, when an app failed, initial results contained errors and the winner wasn't announced until days later.

What they're saying: There's more consensus among other states this year on which ones should be in the early window, Link said.

And, unlike Barack Obama, President Biden didn't win Iowa and has not advocated for the state to continue going first, he added.

Yes but: Don't count Iowa out just yet, warned Brennan, who represents Iowa on the party's Rules and Bylaws Committee (RBC).

There's a strong argument that the state's long track record and first status is worth salvaging, he said.

What's next: The draft proposal is expected to be discussed during an RBC virtual meeting Monday.

Of note: Iowa's Republican caucus status appears to be safe for 2024.