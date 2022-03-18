55 mins ago - COVID

Iowa's reasons to stay COVID cautious

Jason Clayworth
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Iowa COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations have trended down for two consecutive months, according to The New York Times.

Why it matters: It's what's behind the return of events like Thursday's St. Patrick's Day festivities in Des Moines.

Yes, but: Coronavirus cases are surging again in several European countries, potentially signaling that the U.S. could experience another spike soon as well, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

  • Some of the factors at play include relaxed mitigation measures and the spread of the B.A.2 variant, Scripps Research's Eric Topol tweeted.
  • Wastewater surveillance shows increasing COVID levels in Des Moines and other metros, such as Chicago.

The bottom line: There's reason to stay cautious.

