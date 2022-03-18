Iowa's reasons to stay COVID cautious

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Iowa COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations have trended down for two consecutive months, according to The New York Times.

Why it matters: It's what's behind the return of events like Thursday's St. Patrick's Day festivities in Des Moines.

Yes, but: Coronavirus cases are surging again in several European countries, potentially signaling that the U.S. could experience another spike soon as well, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

Some of the factors at play include relaxed mitigation measures and the spread of the B.A.2 variant, Scripps Research's Eric Topol tweeted.

Wastewater surveillance shows increasing COVID levels in Des Moines and other metros, such as Chicago.

The bottom line: There's reason to stay cautious.