Des Moines votes to suspend ties with its Russian sister city

Des Moines city leaders are calling for the metro to suspend its sister city agreement with Stavropol, Russia, to show support for Ukraine.

Driving the news: The City Council unanimously voted Monday night to recommend the suspension to the Greater Des Moines Sister Cities Commission.

Catch up fast: The sister cities program is intended to facilitate dialogues with other countries and enhance the metro's international profile.

Stavropol and Des Moines have worked together in the program since 1992.

What they're saying: Des Moines staffers reached out to Stavropol to inquire about its stance on the country's invasion of Ukraine, but haven't received any responses, Mayor Frank Cownie said.