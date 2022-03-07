Des Moines metro COVID-19 risks return to medium

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

The Des Moines metro returned to a medium-risk category in the CDC’s most recent masking recommendations that were updated Friday.

The assessment is largely based on the number of new COVID-19 cases, data that pushed Polk, Warren and Dallas counties risks levels up from the prior week.

Why it matters: There's been multiple rollbacks of inside mask mandates across the metro in the last few weeks.

People with high risk for severe illness or death should remain extra cautious, according to the CDC.

1 good sign to go: A study tracking COVID-19 in metro wastewater showed the lowest recorded virus concentration in the latest March 2 sample since July, during the first two weeks the project began.See the interactive, national map, here.