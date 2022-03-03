51 mins ago - COVID

Mapping mask guidance for Iowa counties

Jason Clayworth
Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

Mask mandates are dropping across the Des Moines metro, including inside city and county government buildings and at places like the Des Moines Playhouse.

Of note: High levels of immunity among the overall population from vaccinations and infections were used to make those decisions.

  • Iowa hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest levels since last summer, according to the New York Times.

