Mapping mask guidance for Iowa counties

Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

Mask mandates are dropping across the Des Moines metro, including inside city and county government buildings and at places like the Des Moines Playhouse.

Of note: High levels of immunity among the overall population from vaccinations and infections were used to make those decisions.

Iowa hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest levels since last summer, according to the New York Times.

