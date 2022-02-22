Crumbl Cookies: The wait for Ankeny's hottest desserts

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I have a confession. I am 100% that person who will wait in line to try a new chain store. (Looking at you Steak n' Shake.)

Driving the news: If you haven't heard, Crumbl Cookies is the metro's latest craze, prompting 2-hour waits when the franchise first opened earlier this month.

My journey: I've tried multiple times to get some of the trendy desserts, but alas, I struggled ordering same-day online or had to wait outside in freezing temps.

How I got some: I actually planned it out and ordered 48 hours in advance last week.

The result: A beautiful pink parcel with four gigantic Valentines-themed cookies ($13.71).

Half a cookie was filling. They were delicious and soft and I appreciated that all the flavors actually tasted different and weren't just "sugar" or "chocolate."

👀 What's next: I saw there's a cornbread cookie this week.