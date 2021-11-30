Crumbl Cookies to open first Des Moines metro location

Crumbl Cookies is opening its first Des Moines metro location in Ankeny next year, with plans to also open in Ames and West Des Moines.
Driving the news: The national cookie chain, known for its weekly rotating menu of unique flavors featured on TikTok, is opening at 802 Southeast Oralabor Road near Walmart, said Bart Coon, a partner.
Details: The 1,700-square-foot store has an open-concept layout, which lets customers see the cookies being made.
- "We were really intrigued by Des Moines and the growth that's going on there," Coon said.
State of play: Every week, four to five unique cookie flavors are made in the store, such as buttermilk pancake and pecan pie.
- The cookies are sold individually or four+ in a box.
What's next: The store is expected to hold its grand opening in early to mid-January.
