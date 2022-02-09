Order heart-shaped boxes of birria tacos for your Valentine
Nothing says love like, "Honey ... I got you tacos."
Driving the news: Nina's Tacos is offering unique Valentine's Day gifts you can order — taco boxes with sauce and consomé for dipping.
- A small box includes five tacos for $35, while a large box includes eight tacos for $50.
Plus: If you want a romantic meal at the Des Moines restaurant, you can order a heart-shaped quesabirria. It's available all month!
Where to find it: 1301 Watrous Ave., Suite B, Des Moines.
- Call Nina's Tacos at 515-520-7514 to order your box.
