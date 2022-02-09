Watching Hawkeye basketball star Caitlin Clark is just plain fun

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's hard to go around Iowa and not hear the name Caitlin Clark.

Driving the news: The Hawkeye women's basketball star is arguably one of the top players in the country right now — period.

She's racking up stats that put her name alongside basketball legends like Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan.

And even if you're not a basketball fan, watching Clark stun the nation with her deep three-point shots will make you smile.

Here's a quick look at how the sophomore superstar has become an Iowa household name:

Background: Born into an athletic family, Clark was always competitive.

If there was a game of Candyland, you bet she wanted to win, her mom, Anne, told Iowa PBS.

Her father, Brent Clark, played baseball and basketball for Simpson College. Her older brother, Blake, plays football at Iowa State.

As a kid, she idolized her cousins, who played for the Dowling Maroons.

So much so, that her parents punished her and her brothers for fighting one night by prohibiting them from going to a Dowling vs. Valley game they planned on attending.

"I was so mad," Clark told the Register.

By the time Clark played as a point guard at Dowling herself, she was already sought after by big universities for her athletic talent, including Notre Dame, Duke and UCLA.

She always put in the time and hard work. But there's also a "God-given talent" — that whenever she wants to take a shot, it happens, her parents told PBS.

Clark ultimately chose to stay in-state and play for Iowa, saying she had big goals of helping elevate the team to the Final Four.

And elevate it she has — in the last game against Michigan, Clark scored 25 fourth-quarter points.

Plus: Her parents told the Register that Clark plays better the more family are there to watch her, so choosing Iowa just made sense.

The bottom line: Women's March Madness is growing and seeing Clark's incredible athletic feats on the court shows us how fast and exciting the game is — and also just plain fun.