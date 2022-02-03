Gov. Kim Reynolds to end Iowa's COVID-19 emergency declaration

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Iowa's public health emergency proclamation will expire Feb. 15 and two websites that track COVID-19 data will be decommissioned, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Iowa is moving past the pandemic and will manage COVID-19 like other infectious illnesses.

State of play: The state's two COVID-19 tracking websites, coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov, will be decommissioned on Feb. 16, according to Reynolds' statement.

COVID-19 data will be reported weekly on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, like how the flu is reported.

Iowa and health care providers will also continue to report COVID-19 data required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What they're saying: "We cannot continue to suspend duly enacted laws and treat COVID-19 as a public health emergency indefinitely," Reynolds said in a press release.