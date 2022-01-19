Vax-or-test mandate boosts one Iowa county's rate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Vaccination rates among Polk County's government employees increased almost 9 percentage points since its vaccine-or-test mandate began in late September, according to records requested by Axios.

Why it matters: Supervisors established the mandate as a public safety measure to protect workers, but there were some concerns that it could prompt an employee exodus.

By the numbers: At least 151 more of the county's 1,573 employees have gotten fully vaccinated since the mandate took effect.

Just over 77% of its workforce is now vaxxed.

State of play: No resignations or terminations have resulted from the mandate but one on-call security officer has been removed from scheduling until he complies with the requirements, according to the county's HR department.

Reprimands were initially made to multiple employees but they have since complied with weekly testing, county administrator John Norris told Axios.

Initial complications linked with sheriff employee testing are resolved, he said.

Of note: Des Moines does not have a mandate but recently implemented a voluntary reporting app to help track progress.