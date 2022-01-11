Iowa's contact tracing wanes as COVID-19 surges

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

More Iowa counties are deciding to call it quits with COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.

Driving the news: In the past two weeks, both Johnson and Linn counties have ended their contract tracing programs.

Why it matters: Tracing can help slow the spread of the disease by alerting more people of potential exposures.

But many health departments across the country are struggling to manage, as resources and staffing remain low.

What they're saying: The rapid increase in COVID-19 transmission makes tracing "less effective," Sam Jarvis, of Johnson County Public Health, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Zoom in: Polk County's Health Department has limited COVID-19 contact tracing to schools or cases involving children, spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios.

Polk had already ceded larger community tracing efforts to the Iowa Public Health Department, which ended its investigations in August.

Of note: There are no immediate plans to end contact tracing in Polk schools, Aigner Davis said.