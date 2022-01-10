New record COVID-19 level found in Des Moines metro wastewater

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A record level of COVID-19 was detected in Des Moines metro wastewater last week.

Why it matters: A recent surge, driven by Omicron, is likely underreported. And at-home rapid tests aren't included in many case counts, both locally and across the country.

"Not everyone gets tested but everyone has to flush," Des Moines Public Works director Jonathan Gano told Axios.

Driving the news: A Des Moines metro wastewater sample collected Jan. 3 had nearly twice the amount of COVID-19 found on Dec. 27, 2021.

The metro's Wastewater Reclamation Authority is participating in a national program testing wastewater with the aim of better identifying COVID outbreaks and variants.

Between the lines: While the now dominant Omicron variant is highly transmissible, scientists have said early data suggests it's potentially milder and less lethal.

Hospitalization and death rates in Iowa are rising, but remain far lower than those recorded in late 2020.

What to watch: Iowa will not enforce a federal vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced late Friday.