Tips for finding COVID-19 tests in the Des Moines area

I ate what seemed to be unusually bland French onion soup from Panera the other day that, combined with holiday mingling, prompted COVID nervousness.

Was it a mediocre day in the kitchen? Or was I — like many others — positive for COVID-19?

I was able to track down a test and ultimately, it was bad soup.

For any of you worried about a potential exposure, here are my tips and tricks for finding a COVID test near you.

Use a test tracking site

The best and easiest one to use is Test Hunter from Todd Brady, who created the vaccine hunter site earlier this year.

Pop in your ZIP code and you'll see all available appointments nearby, and test costs.

Of note: Brady is a Democrat running for Iowa Senate in Ankeny.

Visit Nomi Health sites

The drive-thru test sites are prioritized for DSM schools, but there's capacity for the general public too.

Free rapid and PCR tests are available at the two DSM sites.

So far, I've found scheduling appointments is really easy here (unless the weather is too cold).

Pick up at-home test kits

These are my last resort and I would also try to back them up with another test.

Call your nearby pharmacy and if they're out of stock, ask if they know of a different location that may have one available.

And for next time

Order some Test Iowa kits now, so you have them handy when you're not feeling well and can drop them off or mail them.