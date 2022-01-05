Why a COVID-19 surge is underreported in Polk County

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

People who test positive for COVID-19 using at-home rapid tests are not included in official case counts unless the results are verified using a PCR test, Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios.

Why it matters: A recent surge in COVID-19 cases is underreported.

The growing use of at-home tests offers convenience but has left health agencies across the country in the dark, PBS News Hour reports.

Driving the news: The highly transmissible Omicron variant is now the predominant strain in a four-state region that includes Iowa, according to a CDC report published Tuesday.

There were 17,773 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state during the past week — up 73% from the prior week — according to preliminary data released Monday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Yes, but: Preliminary studies show that vaccines or prior COVID infections are generally effective against the variant, keeping people alive and out of the hospital, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

The big picture: Hospitalization and death data may offer a clearer picture about the severity of the pandemic.

Those numbers have gone up in recent weeks but are still less than half of the levels recorded in late 2020, according to The New York Times.

What to do: Iowans looking for a test can request one or schedule to pick one up for free at TestIowa.com.