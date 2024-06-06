Meet Tim Hernandez: Get to know the Democratic incumbent in Denver's House District 4

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rep. Tim Hernandez, above center, watches a vote in the state House in November. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Tim Hernández won a state House seat in a vacancy election in August, and now he faces his first popular election — a race against Cecelia Espenoza in the June primary. The big picture: The district covers the west side of Denver from just north of Interstate 70 and the Berkeley and Sunnyside neighborhoods south to Barnum and Westwood.

What they're saying: We asked each candidate a series of fun and serious questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series.

Here's what Hernández, a teacher from North Denver, told us. Responses have been edited for style and brevity.

📍 Favorite spot in Denver: La Raza Park. "It's a longtime organizing and community space for the Northside's Latino and Chicano communities."

🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: Javier's Diner at 38th and Tennyson for a breakfast burrito. Nearby Convivio Café for a coffee. And "always" Columbine Steak House on Federal Boulevard "for my favorite events."

😄 Hobbies: "I'm a big reader and I love art."

👀 Fun fact: "I have a personal library of over 6,000 books. I've been collecting since I was a senior in high school."

📕 Reading list: "Where They Burn Books, They Also Burn People" by Marcos Antonio Hernandez

📺 On demand: "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

☝ First act if elected: Working on legislation related to education policy and create a statewide report on the Latino community

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: "I'm the only candidate in the race that is from our community — that grew up in this community. I'm the only candidate who is an actual progressive."

🎉 Proudest personal achievement: "I'm proud to be a teacher. I was the first person in my family to get a college degree."

