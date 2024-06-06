Meet Tim Hernandez: Get to know the Democratic incumbent in Denver's House District 4

Tim Hernández won a state House seat in a vacancy election in August, and now he faces his first popular election — a race against Cecelia Espenoza in the June primary.
The big picture: The district covers the west side of Denver from just north of Interstate 70 and the Berkeley and Sunnyside neighborhoods south to Barnum and Westwood.
What they're saying: We asked each candidate a series of fun and serious questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series.
Here's what Hernández, a teacher from North Denver, told us. Responses have been edited for style and brevity.
📍 Favorite spot in Denver:La Raza Park. "It's a longtime organizing and community space for the Northside's Latino and Chicano communities."
🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: Javier's Diner at 38th and Tennyson for a breakfast burrito. Nearby Convivio Café for a coffee. And "always" Columbine Steak House on Federal Boulevard "for my favorite events."
😄 Hobbies: "I'm a big reader and I love art."
👀 Fun fact: "I have a personal library of over 6,000 books. I've been collecting since I was a senior in high school."