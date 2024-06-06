Meet Cecelia Espenoza: Get to know the Democratic challenger in House District 4

The election in the Democratic-dominated state House District 4 features Cecelia Espenoza against incumbent Tim Hernández in the June primary.
The big picture: The district covers the west side of Denver from just north of Interstate 70 and the Berkeley and Sunnyside neighborhoods south to Barnum and Westwood.
What they're saying: We asked each candidate a series of fun and serious questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series.
- Here's what Espenoza, a retired immigration attorney and judge, told us. Responses have been edited for style and brevity.
📍 Favorite spot in Denver: Sloan's Lake. "It provides so many different opportunities."
🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: Anything on 29th Avenue, including Leroy's Bagels, La Cocinita and Rise and Shine Biscuits.
👀 Fun fact: "I was born a preemie at 3 pounds 3 ounces back in a time when I wasn't supposed to live."
😄 Hobbies: She loves to read books and harvest the garden to can produce at the end of the season.
📕 Reading list: "I love to escape when I'm reading books," in other words, beach novels.
📺 On demand: "Abbott Elementary"
☝ First act if elected: Making clear to colleagues that "I'm not a closed-door legislator but a legislator who is going to set the stakes and do the work."
🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: "I believe I'm more reflective of HD4's population" as a person with more life and career experience. "Experience, leadership and tenacity, those are the three things I bring to the race that's different."
🎉 Proudest personal achievement: Her 29-year-old son who works in the state economic development office.
