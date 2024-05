Share on email (opens in new window)

Backyard food and drink stations are a hot upgrade, custom architects nationwide say. The big picture: Nearly a third of bespoke homes designed in the past year include an outdoor kitchen, according to a new survey by Residential Design magazine and John Burns Research and Consulting. Beverage fridges, grills and fire pits are among the most common al fresco features.

What they're saying: Denver homeowners are craving functional and social spaces — and outdoor kitchens check both boxes, according to the pros at Phase One Landscapes.

Data: Taskrabbit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: You don't need to redo the whole house to revamp what's outside.

Taskrabbit backyard bookings climbed 12% through April compared to the same time period in 2023, per data from the gig marketplace.

What's next: Axios Denver reader Gina Simpson has some good news for those of us with small outdoor spaces and missing a green thumb. High-quality silk plants save water and stress, she says.

Her outdoor oasis includes a water fountain and lush "landscaping" that's in bloom year-round.

Simpson suggests storing your plants indoors during winter/early spring to extend the shelf life.

