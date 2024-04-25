We're all becoming bougie at-home baristas

If 2023 was the year ice was hot, 2024 is the year of at-home coffee station infatuation.
Why it matters: Fancy coffees are a big part of "little treat" culture, which took off during the pandemic when we were all looking for joy amid chaos.
The big picture: Coffee consumption is at an all-time high, and kitchen brands are bullish on the buzz.
Driving the news: Hundreds of homewares and gadgets debuted at the 2024 Inspired Home Show in Chicago this spring — many of which are designed to make at-home coffee sipping more satisfying.
From $5,000 Swiss espresso machines to Drew Barrymore's colorful single-serve coffee maker sold at Walmart, manufacturers and retailers are bringing upgraded caffeine machines to market at all price points.
Zoom in: Bosch has its 800 Series Fully Automatic Smart Espresso Machine, which offers the ultimate party trick.
You can queue up multiple coffee orders on an app, and the machine will make the custom drinks back-to-back, just like a barista.
What they're saying: Home design pros predict beverage stations will be the top-requested kitchen feature in 2024.