Colorado Springs is No. 3 "best place to live"
Two Colorado cities have landed in the top 10 best places to live.
Driving the news: Colorado Springs ranked No. 3 and Boulder No. 10 in the latest edition of the U.S. News & World Report list released Tuesday.
- Fort Collins and Denver made the list at 39 and 40, respectively, out of 150 metro areas analyzed.
Why it matters: The national accolade is just the latest for Colorado Springs. The state's second-largest city recently has been in the spotlight for its economy and culture.
The intrigue: The Springs — which ranked ninth on the U.S. News list in 2023 — was lauded for its high desirability as a place to live and its cost of living.
- Boulder ranked high for quality of life.
