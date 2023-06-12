Colorado Springs ranked best market for recent college grads
Colorado Springs is the best metropolitan area in the country for recent college graduates to relocate to, new data shows.
Driving the news: The state's second-largest city was named No. 1 on Zillow's list of top markets for college grads.
- The ranking is based on average recent college graduate salaries, rent, the presence of other young people and job growth.
By the numbers: A typical graduate in the Springs can expect to make about $63,000 a year when first starting out, Zillow's analysis shows.
- On average, new grads will pay about $1,800 a month in rent.
What they're saying: "While the typical graduate will spend about 35% of their income on rent without roommates, … strong job growth and a large population in their twenties makes Colorado Springs the highest ranked market in the country," writes Anushna Prakash, an economic data analyst at Zillow.
The big picture: Colorado Springs topping yet another list — and once again stealing Denver's spotlight — exemplifies how "markets with a smaller population, relatively affordable rents and lots of career prospects contribute to a high quality of life for individuals beginning a new phase in their lives," Prakash notes.
