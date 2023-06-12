Data: Zillow; Chart: Axios Visuals;

Colorado Springs is the best metropolitan area in the country for recent college graduates to relocate to, new data shows.

Driving the news: The state's second-largest city was named No. 1 on Zillow's list of top markets for college grads.

The ranking is based on average recent college graduate salaries, rent, the presence of other young people and job growth.

By the numbers: A typical graduate in the Springs can expect to make about $63,000 a year when first starting out, Zillow's analysis shows.

On average, new grads will pay about $1,800 a month in rent.

What they're saying: "While the typical graduate will spend about 35% of their income on rent without roommates, … strong job growth and a large population in their twenties makes Colorado Springs the highest ranked market in the country," writes Anushna Prakash, an economic data analyst at Zillow.

The big picture: Colorado Springs topping yet another list — and once again stealing Denver's spotlight — exemplifies how "markets with a smaller population, relatively affordable rents and lots of career prospects contribute to a high quality of life for individuals beginning a new phase in their lives," Prakash notes.