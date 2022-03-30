Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: https://milkeninstitute.org/report/best-performing-cities-2022; Note: Large and small cities classified according to U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Colorado Springs is sitting in the spotlight.

What to know: The state's second biggest city — at the foot of Pikes Peak — just landed at No. 9 on the Milken Institute's new ranking of "best-performing" large U.S. cities.

It's a big jump from a year prior when it stood at No. 17.

The report cites its strong job growth and economic stability through the pandemic.

Why it matters: Colorado Springs is emerging from Denver's shadow to make its own national name.

As we've recently reported, it's a top destination for college graduates and tech workers.

Zoom in: Denver ranked No. 11 in 2021, but dropped three spots this year to 14th.