Colorado Springs lands on the map as top performing city

Colorado Springs is sitting in the spotlight.

What to know: The state's second biggest city — at the foot of Pikes Peak — just landed at No. 9 on the Milken Institute's new ranking of "best-performing" large U.S. cities.

  • It's a big jump from a year prior when it stood at No. 17.
  • The report cites its strong job growth and economic stability through the pandemic.

Why it matters: Colorado Springs is emerging from Denver's shadow to make its own national name.

Zoom in: Denver ranked No. 11 in 2021, but dropped three spots this year to 14th.

  • The city's top liability was the increased cost of living.
