Colorado Springs lands on the map as top performing city
Colorado Springs is sitting in the spotlight.
What to know: The state's second biggest city — at the foot of Pikes Peak — just landed at No. 9 on the Milken Institute's new ranking of "best-performing" large U.S. cities.
- It's a big jump from a year prior when it stood at No. 17.
- The report cites its strong job growth and economic stability through the pandemic.
Why it matters: Colorado Springs is emerging from Denver's shadow to make its own national name.
- As we've recently reported, it's a top destination for college graduates and tech workers.
Zoom in: Denver ranked No. 11 in 2021, but dropped three spots this year to 14th.
- The city's top liability was the increased cost of living.
