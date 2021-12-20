Colorado Springs adds jobs as Denver metro loses them

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Chart: Dani Alberti, Jacque Schrag and Baidi Wang/Axios

Colorado Springs is among a handful of metro areas nationwide that witnessed rare growth in jobs during the pandemic, according to data released last week from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

By the numbers: Colorado Springs has seen a 1.7% job growth increase since February 2020, ranking 6th among other metro areas reporting similar trends.

The job swell stems from new openings in professional and business services, along with transportation, utilities and trade, a senior economist with the state said at a news briefing Friday.

The other side: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood saw jobs fall 1.3%, ranking 72 out of the 88 biggest metro areas in the U.S. reporting job shortfalls, the New York Fed data shows.

The big picture: Colorado's job recovery is bouncing back at nearly 86%, new labor department data shows, and state officials expect a full comeback next year.

