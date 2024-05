People visiting Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Colorado Springs got the New York Times travel treatment in a recent feature on how to spend 36 hours in the state's second-largest city. Why it matters: The popular series is putting the spotlight on the Springs as it outgrows its image as a quiet, conservative military town and emerges as a cool "cosmopolitan" destination.

The big picture: The column included dozens of key stops that go beyond some of the staples, like Garden of the Gods, the U.S. & Paralympic Museum and Pikes Peak Cog Railway.

Zoom in: Here are a few highlights:

🥾 Where to hike: A 2.2-mile roundtrip trail up Mount Cutler in North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

🍴 Where to eat: Four by Brother Luck, Ivywild School (housing Ivywild Kitchen and Gold Star Bakery) and Inefable.

🍸 Where to drink: Lumen8 Rooftop Social, Ivywild School (housing Axe and the Oak Distillery, Bristol Brewing and the Principal's Office) and Golden Bee.

🛍️ Where to shop: Cronk Art and Curiosities for treasures, Cacao Chemistry for chocolate, Ladyfingers Letterpress for cards and Poor Richard's for books.

🔮 What to look forward to: The Sunset Amphitheater's debut Aug. 9 and Hotel Polaris at The U.S Air Force Academy's opening this fall.

Tell us: Although the Times did a bang-up job, we want to know what you think it missed. What are some hidden gems that make the Springs sing? Email us at [email protected].