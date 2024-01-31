Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering of the Sunset Amphitheater under construction in Colorado Springs. Image: Courtesy of Shorefire Media

From the privately owned VIP firepit suites to the top-shelf rooftop bar, the new Sunset Amphitheater north of Colorado Springs is promising a different kind of outdoor music experience.

What to know: The venue, operated by Denver-based AEG Presents, will debut Aug. 9 with a show featuring OneRepublic, the pop band that started in Colorado Springs.

The $90 million amphitheater can hold 8,000 people and boasts a view of the sun setting over Pikes Peak and the Air Force Academy.

In the first year, it hopes to host 20 shows with top bands, the Gazette reports.

Of note: Notes Live, led by Colorado Springs-based entrepreneur JW Roth, is behind the event space and focuses on locations where entertainment options are limited.

So far interest is high. The 90 luxury fire pit suites sold out two years in advance.

Mark your calendar: Tickets for the debut concert go on sale to the general public Feb. 10 and pre-sale registration is now open.