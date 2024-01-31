Jan 31, 2024 - News

Sunset Amphitheater sets Aug. 9 for debut with OneRepublic concert

A rendering of the Sunset Amphitheater under construction in Colorado Springs. Image courtesy of Shorefire Media

From the privately owned VIP firepit suites to the top-shelf rooftop bar, the new Sunset Amphitheater north of Colorado Springs is promising a different kind of outdoor music experience.

What to know: The venue, operated by Denver-based AEG Presents, will debut Aug. 9 with a show featuring OneRepublic, the pop band that started in Colorado Springs.

  • The $90 million amphitheater can hold 8,000 people and boasts a view of the sun setting over Pikes Peak and the Air Force Academy.
  • In the first year, it hopes to host 20 shows with top bands, the Gazette reports.

Of note: Notes Live, led by Colorado Springs-based entrepreneur JW Roth, is behind the event space and focuses on locations where entertainment options are limited.

  • So far interest is high. The 90 luxury fire pit suites sold out two years in advance.

Mark your calendar: Tickets for the debut concert go on sale to the general public Feb. 10 and pre-sale registration is now open.

