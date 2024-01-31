Sunset Amphitheater sets Aug. 9 for debut with OneRepublic concert
From the privately owned VIP firepit suites to the top-shelf rooftop bar, the new Sunset Amphitheater north of Colorado Springs is promising a different kind of outdoor music experience.
What to know: The venue, operated by Denver-based AEG Presents, will debut Aug. 9 with a show featuring OneRepublic, the pop band that started in Colorado Springs.
- The $90 million amphitheater can hold 8,000 people and boasts a view of the sun setting over Pikes Peak and the Air Force Academy.
- In the first year, it hopes to host 20 shows with top bands, the Gazette reports.
Of note: Notes Live, led by Colorado Springs-based entrepreneur JW Roth, is behind the event space and focuses on locations where entertainment options are limited.
- So far interest is high. The 90 luxury fire pit suites sold out two years in advance.
Mark your calendar: Tickets for the debut concert go on sale to the general public Feb. 10 and pre-sale registration is now open.
