Data: MLS Players Association; Note: Guaranteed compensation includes a player's base salary, agent's fees, and all signing, marketing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player's contract, including option years; Table: Axios Visuals The Colorado Rapids are in the middle of the pack for player spending in the MLS. The big picture: Among the league's 29 teams, the Rapids rank 14th in guaranteed compensation with $16.3 million, according to data released by the MLS Players Association last week.

Zoom in: Left wing Kévin Cabral of France is the Rapids' highest-paid player, earning a $1.95 million base salary.

Between the lines: The team's spending is strikingly similar to its current on-field performance.

The Rapids are in sixth place in the 14-member Western Conference.

The intrigue: Inter Miami — home to Lionel Messi and a bevy of other stars — tops the league at $41.7 million.

Messi, the Argentine superstar, is the league's highest-paid player for the second consecutive year, earning a $12 million base salary.

The bottom line: The optimism at the start of the Pids' season continues to grow, as the team has already won more games this year than it did all of last season.