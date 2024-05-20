The Colorado Rapids are outspending 15 MLS teams
The Colorado Rapids are in the middle of the pack for player spending in the MLS.
The big picture: Among the league's 29 teams, the Rapids rank 14th in guaranteed compensation with $16.3 million, according to data released by the MLS Players Association last week.
Zoom in: Left wing Kévin Cabral of France is the Rapids' highest-paid player, earning a $1.95 million base salary.
Between the lines: The team's spending is strikingly similar to its current on-field performance.
- The Rapids are in sixth place in the 14-member Western Conference.
The intrigue: Inter Miami — home to Lionel Messi and a bevy of other stars — tops the league at $41.7 million.
- Messi, the Argentine superstar, is the league's highest-paid player for the second consecutive year, earning a $12 million base salary.
The bottom line: The optimism at the start of the Pids' season continues to grow, as the team has already won more games this year than it did all of last season.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more