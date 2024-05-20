Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lionel Messi runs for the ball in a match against CF Montréal earlier this month. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is Major League Soccer's highest-paid player for the second year in a row. Why it matters: The Inter Miami superstar, considered among the greatest soccer players in history, rocked the international sports world when he signed with MLS last July.

Follow the money: Messi's making a $12 million base salary in 2024 with $20.4 million guaranteed compensation, according to a report from the MLS Players Association.

Inter Miami's Sergio Busquets, who signed with the team the same summer as Messi, makes the second-highest base salary in MLS at $8.5 million.

Between the lines: Messi and the revamped Inter team has supercharged U.S. soccer fandom as the continent prepares to host the 2026 World Cup.

Inter Miami season tickets nearly doubled this year, and fans across the U.S. are paying a premium for a chance to see Messi play in their city.

Tale of the tape: At 36, Messi is still near the top of his game.