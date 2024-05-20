Lionel Messi is highest-paid MLS player — again
Lionel Messi is Major League Soccer's highest-paid player for the second year in a row.
Why it matters: The Inter Miami superstar, considered among the greatest soccer players in history, rocked the international sports world when he signed with MLS last July.
Follow the money: Messi's making a $12 million base salary in 2024 with $20.4 million guaranteed compensation, according to a report from the MLS Players Association.
- Inter Miami's Sergio Busquets, who signed with the team the same summer as Messi, makes the second-highest base salary in MLS at $8.5 million.
Between the lines: Messi and the revamped Inter team has supercharged U.S. soccer fandom as the continent prepares to host the 2026 World Cup.
- Inter Miami season tickets nearly doubled this year, and fans across the U.S. are paying a premium for a chance to see Messi play in their city.
Tale of the tape: At 36, Messi is still near the top of his game.
- He leads the MLS in assists this season, and his 10 goals are among the league's best. (Messi's teammate Luis Suarez is tied for the lead with 11.)
- Inter Miami is in first place in the Eastern Conference and leads the MLS in total goals and assists.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more