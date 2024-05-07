Colorado lawmakers strained by personality and politics as 2024 session ends

House Speaker Julie McCluskie and House Speaker Pro Tem Chris deGruy Kennedy speak at a legislative hearing in November. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images

Between banners and flags, Democratic leaders celebrated victories and showed unity at the Capitol throughout the 120-day session. Yes, but: Frustration and anger among Democrats are reaching a boiling point ahead of Wednesday's adjournment.

Why it matters: The strain goes beyond personality conflicts and is affecting what legislation is advancing to the finish line.

State of play: 13 Democratic lawmakers confronted Speaker Julie McCluskie and House Majority Leader Monica Duran last week in a tense meeting that left one member in tears, according to Colorado Politics and the Denver Post.

The lawmakers said House leaders failed to protect them against Republican attacks and bullying on social media.

Democrats also are upset that leadership delayed their legislation and the party's moderates are watering down legislation in the Senate.

What they're saying: "We are struggling," Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver) said. "Some of us are very hurt, some of us feel we continue to be harmed."

State Rep. Stephanie Vigil (D-Colorado Springs) accused Republicans of trying to "inspire violence against us" and suggested those members should "not be rewarded with legislative wins."

The big picture: The impromptu meeting echoed the final day last year in which progressive lawmakers blasted House leaders and expressed frustration about lack of unity on major policies.

Two lawmakers resigned in the interim citing the vitriolic atmosphere at the Capitol.

This session started with its own tensions as state Rep. Elisabeth Epps (D-Denver) trolled the House speaker on social media and did not attend floor sessions for weeks.

The intrigue: Even nonpartisan staff are noticing the uneasiness. House chief clerk Robin Jones, who's retiring, expressed hope for a better future, telling lawmakers, "I'm leaving because there's a lot of energy … in this building — some of it positive and a lot of it can be negative."

Zoom in: The most prominent legislation caught in the conflicts among Democrats is a ban on semi-automatic, assault-style weapons, which is poised to fail once again amid opposition from the moderate Senate and Gov. Jared Polis.

Other major Democratic bills that died this session include: