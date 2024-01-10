Pro-Palestine protesters are escorted out of the Capitol during the first day of the General Assembly's 2024 session yesterday. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The leader of the Colorado House called for a respectful political dialogue to start the legislative session Wednesday even as her Democratic colleague, Rep. Elisabeth Epps, trolled her on social media.

Why it matters: The contradiction illustrates the dismal level of discourse at the state Capitol where a progressive split in the Democratic Party and objections from Republicans threaten decorum and lawmaking in the next 120 days.

State of play: Top Democratic and Republican leaders spoke from the same script — all invoking the word "civility" and decrying social media invectives — in their opening day remarks, urging lawmakers to prioritize conversations across party lines.

House Speaker Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) said her top goal is to make sure all lawmakers are "treated with respect" and created a panel to draft "a consistent rubric" for acceptable speech on the floor.

Yes, but: It didn't little to help. The extraordinary public feud between McCluskie and Epps (D-Denver) continued.

Epps, who appeared remotely via video, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, during the speaker's opening remarks to accuse the chamber's leader of being dishonest and shameful.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters — cheered by Epps — disrupted the proceedings.

A handful of Republican lawmakers — joined by Epps — also cast symbolic "no" votes on procedural items, starting the session with the same tension that ended the 2023 term.

What they're saying: The tenor irritated Sen. Julie Gonzales (D-Denver), who made an unusual plea during an intermission in the House chamber to urge her colleagues and the public to stop the obstructionism.