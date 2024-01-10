Colorado Democrats target progressive Denver lawmaker
The rare public reprimand of state Rep. Elisabeth Epps, a prominent progressive, ahead of the legislative session capped a controversial year for the first-term lawmaker and set the stage for a bruising re-election campaign.
Why it matters: Epps' tribulations represent a warning shot for other progressives who refuse to adhere to the political traditions that govern the Capitol.
State of play: Epps (D-Denver) ran as a disruptor from the start, leading a federal lawsuit against Denver for police brutality and defeating an establishment-backed Democratic candidate in the primary.
- She repeatedly bucked leadership in her first term and soured the finish of the 2023 session with a filibuster against a Democratic bill.
- In the interim, she joined a colleague in filing a lawsuit against legislative leaders alleging "pervasive" violations of the state's transparency laws.
- In November's special session, she caused a disturbance and risked arrest for refusing the House speaker's order to clear the balcony, where she sat with pro-Palestinian protesters.
What they're saying: In the censure letter, House Speaker Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) cited her violation of the chamber's rules and disrespect, saying she "failed to uphold the honor and dignity of our democratic institution."
What's new: Now Epps is being sidelined.
- The speaker removed her, a self-described abolitionist on criminal justice issues, from her seat on the House Judiciary Committee, a prime assignment.
- Leaders also moved her legislative office and seat in the chamber to less desirable locations, both of which she considered retribution.
The other side: Epps, who declined multiple interview requests, posted on social media that she won't be silenced.
What to watch: She faces a difficult primary election challenge against Sean Camacho, who is endorsed by 14 current Democratic lawmakers and party leaders, including Attorney General Phil Weiser.
- If she loses, she'd follow in the footsteps of Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca, who also lost her re-election bid in November after being an outspoken progressive.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to show Rep. Epps was publicly reprimanded, not censured.
