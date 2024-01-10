Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rep. Elisabeth Epps sits in the House balcony in protest during a special session at the Colorado Capitol on Nov. 20. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The rare public reprimand of state Rep. Elisabeth Epps, a prominent progressive, ahead of the legislative session capped a controversial year for the first-term lawmaker and set the stage for a bruising re-election campaign.

Why it matters: Epps' tribulations represent a warning shot for other progressives who refuse to adhere to the political traditions that govern the Capitol.

State of play: Epps (D-Denver) ran as a disruptor from the start, leading a federal lawsuit against Denver for police brutality and defeating an establishment-backed Democratic candidate in the primary.

She repeatedly bucked leadership in her first term and soured the finish of the 2023 session with a filibuster against a Democratic bill.

In the interim, she joined a colleague in filing a lawsuit against legislative leaders alleging "pervasive" violations of the state's transparency laws.

In November's special session, she caused a disturbance and risked arrest for refusing the House speaker's order to clear the balcony, where she sat with pro-Palestinian protesters.

What they're saying: In the censure letter, House Speaker Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) cited her violation of the chamber's rules and disrespect, saying she "failed to uphold the honor and dignity of our democratic institution."

What's new: Now Epps is being sidelined.

The speaker removed her, a self-described abolitionist on criminal justice issues, from her seat on the House Judiciary Committee, a prime assignment.

Leaders also moved her legislative office and seat in the chamber to less desirable locations, both of which she considered retribution.

The other side: Epps, who declined multiple interview requests, posted on social media that she won't be silenced.

What to watch: She faces a difficult primary election challenge against Sean Camacho, who is endorsed by 14 current Democratic lawmakers and party leaders, including Attorney General Phil Weiser.

If she loses, she'd follow in the footsteps of Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca, who also lost her re-election bid in November after being an outspoken progressive.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to show Rep. Epps was publicly reprimanded, not censured.