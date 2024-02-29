A prominent state lawmaker from Denver attended a House session in-person for the first time Friday after a prolonged absence from the chamber. Until that point, state. Rep. Elisabeth Epps participated remotely via video for the first 29 days, where she could vote but not participate in most debates. She cited an "extended health condition," according to records obtained by the Colorado Sun, but did not offer further details.

Why it matters: Her absence raises questions about her ability to effectively represent her downtown district and reveals loopholes in the House rules allowing limited remote participation.

The big picture: As a vocal progressive, Epps is at the center of an ongoing controversy in the Democratic caucus and received a reprimand from the House Speaker Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) for her behavior during a November special session.

She's being targeted by her own party for an ouster in a June primary election and openly trolled party leaders on social media this session.

Internal communications reported by the Sun show the fight continued behind the scenes as Epps sent emails to the speaker in which she called her removal from the judiciary committee "racist" and replied to another, "Free Palestine."

What she's saying: Epps declined to respond to Axios Denver's questions in the last week about her absence, but she's written on social media that she suffers from depression.

So far this session, she's attended at least four state affairs committee meetings in person but declined to attend House sessions, attendance records show.

Between the lines: Only one other lawmaker, state Rep. Stephanie Luck (R-Penrose), has not attended a House session in person this term. She had a baby in early January.

22 other lawmakers have appeared remotely at least once through Friday, our analysis found.

Friction point: House rules implemented after the pandemic allow lawmakers to participate remotely via Zoom on a limited basis for one of five reasons, including an "extended health condition that significantly limits the member's ability to participate in person."

Epps asked for "indefinite" permission; it's unclear if it was fully granted.

All remote participation requests must be approved by Majority Leader Monica Duran (D-Denver). She has sole discretion in consultation with the speaker.

The intrigue: Lawmakers should turn on their video, rules state, but it is not enforced. Epps did not appear on camera most of the time. Those on video can only speak to their own bills.