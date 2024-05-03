The Denver Nuggets' next playoff opponent is out for revenge

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Denver Nuggets' next playoff opponents, the Minnesota Timberwolves, are led by a movie villain turned superstar shooting guard: Anthony Edwards. Why it matters: Vengeance will be top of mind for the Wolves, who lost last year's opening-round series against the Nuggets, 4-1.

What we're watching: Center Nikola Jokić, fresh off his latest superhuman playoff series performance, and the Nuggets will have to contend with Edwards, who has been staking his claim as the future face of the NBA.

Zoom in: Edwards is a young, impressive playmaker who will test Denver's defense whenever he touches the ball.

He leads the Wolves in scoring after averaging 31 ppg in their first-round sweep of the Phoenix Suns. He also has a highlight reel of trash-talking and poster dunks.

Yes, but: Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is in "Playoff Murray" mode — and will have plenty to say. His feats are strangely specific.

Murray is the first player to hit two game-winning shots in the final five seconds of a playoff series, and his +7.4 scoring average from the regular season to the playoffs is the biggest increase in NBA history.

What they're saying: "Jokić is the best player in the league, but without [Murray], they're not a championship team," Edwards told The Denver Post.

State of play: The Wolves arrive at Ball Arena just a tiny bit more rested after closing out their first-round series on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets had four days to reset after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night.

Between the lines: Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has blossomed into a reliable scoring threat, shooting 49% from the three-point line this post-season — all while juggling off-court family troubles.

The Wolves' twin-tower tandem of seven-footers Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will create a tough matchup for Jokić, which means Denver's ability to knock down the three-ball could be the difference in this series.

What's next: The game tips off Saturday at 5pm.