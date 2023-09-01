Anthony Edwards is making his case for the face of the NBA

Anthony Edwards may be the new face of the NBA. Well, at least one ESPN analyst thinks so.

Reality check: While LeBron James and Steph Curry may have something to say about that, Edwards is solidifying himself as a household name as he leads Team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

State of play: Edwards is the most efficient player on the team leading them in points per game, and is second in rebounds per game. He's also played the most minutes over the first three games — all wins — while delivering some highlight reel plays.

Even FIBA's official account has taken notice. They posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week saying, "Wake up America, Anthony Edwards is playing."

The intrigue: Ant is just 22 years old. The Timberwolves signed him to a five-year contract extension this offseason that could reach $260 million.

If he can parlay the excitement he's generated to the Target Center this fall, Wolves fans could be in for some fun.

Yes, but: Teams don't hand out massive contracts to young players just for social media highlights. With Edwards' rising profile comes expectations for NBA championships.

He averaged nearly 32 points per game in the first round of the playoffs last year but the team lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

Still, his scoring and assist numbers have improved every season during his three years in the Association.

What we're watching: How far can he take Team USA. They've won each of their first three games by at least 27 points including a 110-62 victory over Jordan, and early this morning won over Montenegro 85-73.