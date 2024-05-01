2 hours ago - News

Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.'s family troubles mount with second brother's arrest

headshot

Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. during Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 29 in Denver. Photo: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Three of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.'s four brothers are in hot water.

Why it matters: The family upheaval comes at a pivotal time as Porter Jr. currently competes for back-to-back NBA championships.

The latest: His 20-year-old brother, Jevon — a former top basketball player at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California — was arrested at 1:30am April 27 in Missouri on suspicion of DWI after he was pulled over for speeding, ESPN reports.

  • His arrest comes less than two weeks after his 24-year-old brother, Jontay — who last played for the Toronto Raptors — was handed a life ban from the NBA after a sports betting scandal.
  • Just two days after the NBA announced Jontay's punishment, another brother, Coban — a former University of Denver basketball player — was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a woman in a drunk-driving crash in 2023.

What they're saying: After Coban's sentencing, Porter Jr. told ESPN he's "definitely tried to compartmentalize" the "bad and sad stuff" that's happened to his brothers. "But I got, you know, 15, 16 more brothers in here" who "got my back," he added.

  • "We're human. We carry our emotions ... onto the court — but I'm mentally tough. I've been through a lot through my whole career, so … it was another one of those things I had to play through," Porter Jr., who's been with the Nuggets since 2018, said on April 21.
  • He went on to average nearly 23 points and eight rebounds per game in the team's first-round series win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

What's next: Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, where Jevon recently transferred, is "gathering information" about his DWI arrest, school officials told ESPN.

  • The Nuggets open the second round of the playoffs Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more