Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.'s family troubles mount with second brother's arrest

Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. during Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 29 in Denver. Photo: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Three of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.'s four brothers are in hot water. Why it matters: The family upheaval comes at a pivotal time as Porter Jr. currently competes for back-to-back NBA championships.

The latest: His 20-year-old brother, Jevon — a former top basketball player at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California — was arrested at 1:30am April 27 in Missouri on suspicion of DWI after he was pulled over for speeding, ESPN reports.

His arrest comes less than two weeks after his 24-year-old brother, Jontay — who last played for the Toronto Raptors — was handed a life ban from the NBA after a sports betting scandal.

Just two days after the NBA announced Jontay's punishment, another brother, Coban — a former University of Denver basketball player — was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a woman in a drunk-driving crash in 2023.

What they're saying: After Coban's sentencing, Porter Jr. told ESPN he's "definitely tried to compartmentalize" the "bad and sad stuff" that's happened to his brothers. "But I got, you know, 15, 16 more brothers in here" who "got my back," he added.

"We're human. We carry our emotions ... onto the court — but I'm mentally tough. I've been through a lot through my whole career, so … it was another one of those things I had to play through," Porter Jr., who's been with the Nuggets since 2018, said on April 21.

He went on to average nearly 23 points and eight rebounds per game in the team's first-round series win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

What's next: Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, where Jevon recently transferred, is "gathering information" about his DWI arrest, school officials told ESPN.