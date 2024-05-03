Denverites asked her about life, love and, of course, food. Here's what she had to say:
🍴 Which local restaurant she visited:La Diabla, where staff helped her remove the pozole she spilled on her white T-shirt.
🥾 Three things that scream "Denver:" Hiking, pickleball and craft beer.
🤝 How to make friends: Hit up a restaurant or bar alone and talk to people. Go on double dates if you have a partner. For nature-lovers, join a birding group. "It's not a team sport, so no one's going to, like, freak out if you're not pulling weight."
❌ The ultimate deal-breaker: A line cutter. "I would rather my partner bring home 4 million dogs" than cut someone in line.
👎 Food trends she hates: Restaurants with impossible reservations, and phones at the dinner table.
💼 Tips for aspiring small-business owners: "Don't be so focused on the outcome … Feel comfortable building slowly" and "allowing yourself to make mistakes along the way."
🥪 The perfect sandwich: A Subway sando with turkey, pepperoncini, yellow mustard, pickles, oil, vinegar, and salt and pepper. "It's a gorgeous sandwich."
😨 What to fear: An instant pot. "I will never ask you to use one. I think they're scary" — and "in 10 years, we're all going to be like, 'Whoa, what was that? Why did we all have those?'"
🌡️ One trusty kitchen tool: A Thermapen. "It's a wonderful device. You'll buy one and never need to buy another one again. It's also kind of chic-looking."
♨️ Food to eat around a hot tub: "I'm gonna go ahead and say nothing. I'm going to say that's gross and you shouldn't."
😋 Best ingredient: Fennel. "It just, like, gets along with everyone. It's like, 'I'm here to party and I want to make everything good.'"
🤢 Worst ingredient: Green bell pepper. When asked if there is "a place for [it] in this world," her answer was simple: "No."
👀 F***, marry, kill: Dill, cilantro, basil. "You can't have dill around all the time — but when it's good, it's really good. Cilantro is a real standby and kind of goes with everything. And basil is not as good people think it is."
🐚 Unconventional opinion: Clams can be casual. "I would like to normalize cooking clams on a weeknight because they require almost no technique. … Clams are for Tuesdays."
❤️ Relationship advice: Long-distance relationships can "1,000%" be meaningful and worthwhile as long as "you are having fun and it makes you happy." In fact, when she and her now-husband first started dating, it was long-distance.
💍 How to know if they're the one: "It's so cheesy and stupid to be like, 'When you know, you know.' But you do just kind of know."