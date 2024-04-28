How to make friends as an adult in Denver

Denver is home to hundreds of social networking groups to help foster friendships. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images
It's not easy to make friends in a new city —
especially in a place like Denver, where an influx of new residents in recent years means many lack deep connections. Why it matters: The loneliness epidemic has become a major threat to our happiness as friendships are declining nationwide. Zoom in: We're rounding up more than a dozen groups to join if you want to grow your social circle in the Denver area. Join a members-only social club inside the Clayton Hotel — which just Clayton Members Club scored a Michelin award — offers Denver's movers and shakers a collaborative space to convene every day. How to join: Monthly fees range from $200-300, with one-time joining fees starting at $1,500. is a BYOB community space Birch Road Social Club in the Highlands neighborhood that encourages people to gather, relax, sip and savor. It also offers members working and meeting spaces. How to join: $60 one-time enrollment fee. Monthly membership is $145. invites parents to join their family-friendly social club for classes, community and coffee. The goal is to create a welcoming space to talk about the good, the bad and the ugly of parenthood. The Den How to join: Monthly memberships range from $60-$130. has multiple properties featuring dozens of hotel rooms, co-working spaces, cafes, fitness centers and access to outdoor gear. Gravity Haus How to join: Monthly payments range from $140-$400. brings women together through meet-ups, group chats, jobs and networking boards, and includes access to a member directory. The Women's Social Club Kick it with other creatives is an eclectic social space in a downtown mansion offering access to concerts, comedy shows, art workshops, plus a cold plunge and sauna, and co-working space. Archipelago in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe encourages members to "embrace the absurd" through theatrical performances, artist activations, roller skating discos and movie screenings. Invisible City Bond through sports and exercise turns teammates into friends through leagues ranging from kickball and basketball to football, volleyball and dodgeball. Fees vary. Meet. Play. Chill. brings women together every Sunday at Wash Park and hosts fitness-related events every month, many of which are free. City Girls Who Walk Denver Celebrate Pride Month all year long unites Denver's LGBTQ+ community through various gatherings, including hikes, book clubs and trivia nights. Tickets are required. Mile High Queer Club is known for throwing awesome parties. 100% of proceeds from its events fund local LGBTQ+ organizations. Tickets are required. The Sapphic Social Club Chit-chat over a meal provides monthly meal-centered meetups in neighborhoods across the city to help neighbors connect. A special guest is also featured at each event. Tickets required. Hi Neighbor hosts culinary events for women looking to create meaningful friendships with other foodies. Tickets required. Denver Women's Culinary Social Club Choose your own adventure is a free social network that organizes in-person get-togethers around common interests, from Meetup pickleball to entrepreneurship. Events are accessible with RSVP. Here are just a handful of groups to choose from: