How to make friends as an adult in Denver

Denver is home to hundreds of social networking groups to help foster friendships. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Zoom in: We're rounding up more than a dozen groups to join if you want to grow your social circle in the Denver area.

Join a members-only social club

Clayton Members Club inside the Clayton Hotel — which just scored a Michelin award — offers Denver's movers and shakers a collaborative space to convene every day.

How to join: Monthly fees range from $200-300, with one-time joining fees starting at $1,500.

Birch Road Social Club is a BYOB community space in the Highlands neighborhood that encourages people to gather, relax, sip and savor. It also offers members working and meeting spaces.

How to join: $60 one-time enrollment fee. Monthly membership is $145.

The Den invites parents to join their family-friendly social club for classes, community and coffee. The goal is to create a welcoming space to talk about the good, the bad and the ugly of parenthood.

How to join: Monthly memberships range from $60-$130.

Gravity Haus has multiple properties featuring dozens of hotel rooms, co-working spaces, cafes, fitness centers and access to outdoor gear.

How to join: Monthly payments range from $140-$400.

The Women's Social Club brings women together through meet-ups, group chats, jobs and networking boards, and includes access to a member directory.

How to join: $35/month

Kick it with other creatives

Archipelago is an eclectic social space in a downtown mansion offering access to concerts, comedy shows, art workshops, plus a cold plunge and sauna, and co-working space.

How to join: $140/month

Invisible City in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe encourages members to "embrace the absurd" through theatrical performances, artist activations, roller skating discos and movie screenings.

How to join: $99/month

Bond through sports and exercise

Meet. Play. Chill. turns teammates into friends through leagues ranging from kickball and basketball to football, volleyball and dodgeball. Fees vary.

City Girls Who Walk Denver brings women together every Sunday at Wash Park and hosts fitness-related events every month, many of which are free.

Celebrate Pride Month all year long

Mile High Queer Club unites Denver's LGBTQ+ community through various gatherings, including hikes, book clubs and trivia nights. Tickets are required.

The Sapphic Social Club is known for throwing awesome parties. 100% of proceeds from its events fund local LGBTQ+ organizations. Tickets are required.

Chit-chat over a meal

Hi Neighbor provides monthly meal-centered meetups in neighborhoods across the city to help neighbors connect. A special guest is also featured at each event. Tickets required.

Denver Women's Culinary Social Club hosts culinary events for women looking to create meaningful friendships with other foodies. Tickets required.

Choose your own adventure

Meetup is a free social network that organizes in-person get-togethers around common interests, from pickleball to entrepreneurship. Events are accessible with RSVP. Here are just a handful of groups to choose from: