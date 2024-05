Mile Highlights: MPJ's family trouble mounts

🚩 Three of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.'s four brothers are in hot water β€” the latest being Jevon, 20, who was recently arrested on suspicion of DWI. (Axios Denver)

πŸ“£ Pro-Palestinian protests at local colleges are spreading beyond Denver's Auraria Campus, including at Colorado College in Colorado Springs and CU Boulder, Esteban reports.

πŸ‘€ Sheena Kadi, a prominent Democrat who made false accusations against state Rep. Leslie Herod, resigned as spokesperson for Colorado Treasurer Dave Young. (Colorado Politics)

πŸ’ͺ The freshman engineering class at CU Boulder is 41% women β€” the nation's highest share of female first-year students, per the American Society for Engineering Education. (CPR)