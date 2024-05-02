Mile Highlights: MPJ's family trouble mounts
🚩 Three of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.'s four brothers are in hot water — the latest being Jevon, 20, who was recently arrested on suspicion of DWI. (Axios Denver)
📣 Pro-Palestinian protests at local colleges are spreading beyond Denver's Auraria Campus, including at Colorado College in Colorado Springs and CU Boulder, Esteban reports.
👀 Sheena Kadi, a prominent Democrat who made false accusations against state Rep. Leslie Herod, resigned as spokesperson for Colorado Treasurer Dave Young. (Colorado Politics)
💪 The freshman engineering class at CU Boulder is 41% women — the nation's highest share of female first-year students, per the American Society for Engineering Education. (CPR)
