Student activists at Auraria Campus set demands as Gaza protests continues

Hundreds attend a pro-Palestinian rally at the Trivoli Quad at the Auraria Campus in Denver. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Pro-Palestinian organizers occupying Tivoli Quad at the Auraria Campus on Monday issued several demands they say must be met to end their demonstration. Why it matters: Demonstrations at college campus nationwide by pro-Palestinian supporters are forcing institutions to balance a right to free speech with concerns about student safety and a rise in antisemitism.

State of play: The Tivoli Quad rally marked the fifth day of protests hosted by students and activists after roughly 40 people at the encampment were arrested Friday for trespassing by Auraria Police.

There were no uniformed police officers at Monday afternoon's student walkout and rally, which drew more than 200 people.

Data: Axios research; Note: Universities with joint encampments reported separately; Locations approximated for clarity; Map: Kavya Beheraj, Tory Lysik and Will Chase/Axios

The latest: Protester's demands include requiring the university to divest money from companies operating in Israel, issuing a statement condemning Israel's actions and dropping charges for people arrested, CU Denver sophomore Ben Dirghalli told the crowd on Monday.

Dirghalli, who says he was among the people arrested last week, called on University of Colorado Denver Chancellor Michelle Marks to meet with student organizers to discuss their demands.

What they're saying: "We pay these schools so much for an education, and we deserve to have a say in where that money ends up," CU Denver freshman Amara Kampert Abajo said during Monday's rally.

"Enough is enough," CU Boulder ethnic studies assistant professor Enrique Sepúlveda said Monday while telling students he was "inspired" by their efforts. His department issued a statement last year that drew sharp criticism following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Between the lines: The Auraria Campus houses three public institutions, including the Community College of Denver, Metropolitan State University and the University of Colorado Denver.

The Auraria Campus posted in an FAQ that was updated on Monday saying it "wholeheartedly" supports the community's right to assemble and protest — though the campus says it also has a responsibility to ensure its 38,000 students are safe.

It reiterated camping is not allowed under campus policy due to health and safety concerns.

What we're watching: How long students stay at the encampment. Organizers on Monday set up tents with food and water and first-aid supplies and are installing temporary bathrooms.